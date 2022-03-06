0
Menu
Entertainment

Celebrities don 'wow' Ghanaian garments to mark 65th independence anniversary

Ghanaians Celebrities On Independence Day Ghanaian celebrities on independence day

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians are celebrating the 65th Independence Day anniversary with their flags up high and their chest up.

As another prosperous day dawns upon the nation, the enthusiasm of celebrities is undeniably grandiose.

From Nana Ama McBrown, Gifty Anti, Berla Mundi and many other celebrities, our patriotic celebrities are sporting red, yellow and green for the love of the nation.

The most widely shared picture among the list was an image of Becca, Berla Mundi and Nana Akua Addo that has since made waves on many social media platforms.

Take a look at how showbiz stars painted the day red, gold and green, as they displayed their fashionable blend of trendy patriotic styles for their beloved country.

Nana Ama McBrown



Becca



Berla Mundi

Nana Akua Addo



Benedicta Gafah



Gifty Anti



Mona4Reall



Stacey Amoateng

Akuapem Poloo



Martha Ankomah

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Vladimir Putin sends message to Ghana
I now take GH¢9,000 in Vietnam - Teacher
Police arrest Akontombra DCE over alleged involvement in kidnapping of former DCE
Ama Dokua justifies why she left her less than one-week-old baby to vote for E-Levy
Kofi Amoabeng attends final prayer event for Mzbel's late father
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Why Apostle Kwadwo Safo handed over his businesses, church to his fifth son