Celebrities grace SDK Dele’s father's funeral

Some celebrities who showed up at SDK Dele's fathers funeral

SDK Dele loses father

Comedian Warris cheers SDK’s mother up with jokes



Sarkodie and other stars show support to SDK’s family



Ghanaian celebrities and fans over the weekend trooped to the funeral of SDK Dele’s father’s funeral to bid him farewell.



Content Creator, Sadiq Sulley popularly known as SDK Dele over the weekend buried his father ‘Oldgee’ as he affectionately called him.



On November 24, 2021, the content creator announced the death of his father who played a key role in his career as a content creator.



SDK Dele didn’t reveal the cause of his father's death.

Fans and celebrities showed up in their numbers to commiserate with the comedian and his family.



Present at the funeral were rapper Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Quamina MP, Sista Afia among others who stormed the burial grounds of SDK’s father to mourn with the family.



In a post shared by comedian Warris, he disclosed that SDK's mother was in good condition at the time of his visit to the bereaved family.



Before her husband's death, the couple starred in most of their son's skits which brought joy to viewers through their rib-cracking comedy.



Comic actor, Warris in a Facebook post wrote: "We paid a visit to @sdkdele and his mum, she is gentle and anytime I talk funny she goes Gaga even in these hard times, I pray for strength for her as we support their family with all our might and strength… indeed the husband is a legend I know he is happy where ever he is."



