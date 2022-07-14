Celebrities pour in tributes for AB Crentsil

The legendary singer died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022
AB Crentsil died after a short illness
The iconic Highlife singer died at age 79
Ghana was taken aback on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, when the death of the legendary Highlife singer, AB Crentsil was announced.
It was made known when Veteran sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, known within the entertainment circle as Fredyma made a Facebook post about the demise of the iconic singer and lyricist.
Although the exact cause of his death is yet to be made public, the musician had been ill for a while.
AB Crenstil died at the age of 79.
Some celebrities took to their social media handles to eulogize the musician who served Ghanaians with great music for decades.
Here are the tributes from the celebrities to AB Crentsil
Rest In Absolutely Peace Uncle AB Crentsil.— NANA AMA (@Adadziewaa_) July 13, 2022
I have enjoyed every moment we have shared together. May The Lord Keep Your Happy Soul In Safe Place ???????? pic.twitter.com/OaghLSHU9D
????❤️ pic.twitter.com/HjIRrdKp5J— nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 13, 2022
Rest In Peace to the legend A. B. Crentsil … Thank you for your service.— YDL (@KOJO_Cue) July 13, 2022
The Legendary Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, simply known as A.B. Crentsil has passed!— Knii Lante (@KniiLante) July 13, 2022
You have done your part, go on and have eternal rest. #ABCrentsil pic.twitter.com/BLfPLXfFLc
We have lost a great man!! RIP Sir
Highlife Legend AB Crentsil dead https://t.co/1ghZ5pDWAY— Bola Ray (@TheRealBolaRay) July 13, 2022
Source: @Starr1035Fm
Sad News . Rest Well Legend ????????— Kuami Eugene (@KuamiEugene) July 13, 2022
I learned a lot . pic.twitter.com/LeZYQNuGwz
EAN/BOG