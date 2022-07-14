0
Menu
Entertainment

Celebrities pour in tributes for AB Crentsil

Ab Crenstil 2 AB Crentsil

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The legendary singer died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

AB Crentsil died after a short illness

The iconic Highlife singer died at age 79

Ghana was taken aback on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, when the death of the legendary Highlife singer, AB Crentsil was announced.

It was made known when Veteran sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, known within the entertainment circle as Fredyma made a Facebook post about the demise of the iconic singer and lyricist.

Although the exact cause of his death is yet to be made public, the musician had been ill for a while.

AB Crenstil died at the age of 79.

Some celebrities took to their social media handles to eulogize the musician who served Ghanaians with great music for decades.

Here are the tributes from the celebrities to AB Crentsil











EAN/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead