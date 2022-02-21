Celebrities storm Accra Sports Stadium for Kotoko, Hearts clash

Abeiku Santana, King Promise and Darkovibes at the Accra Sports Stadium

Hearts of Oak plays Kotoko

Stars throng Accra Sports Stadium



Abeiku, King Promise, and Darkovibes watch Kotoko vrs Hearts match



It was a sight to behold when massive crowds including some celebrities trooped to the Accra Sports Stadium to throw their weights behind the two popular teams in Ghana, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Spotted at the stadium were Abeiku Santana, Darkovibes, and King Promise who chanted the praises of the Accra Hearts of Oak with joy and exuberance.



Abeiku threw his hands around King Promise who matched his looks with his signature glasses and a Phobia flag.

While Abeiku and King Promise shared a seat side by side, Darkovibes took a place in the front pew with the crowd happy to see the stars, amongst them.



The game ended with Hearts of Oak drawing 0-0 with Asante Kotoko on Sunday in their outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.



Hearts of Oak had a bright start to the match with the team’s counter-attacking play causing all kinds of trouble for the opponent.



Unfortunately, the Phobians failed to capitalise on any of the chances to score as the first half ended in a goalless stalemate.



