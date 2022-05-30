Celebrities who cannot ‘shut up’ to save their lives

These celebs can't shut up

Every country has got people, celebrities, leaders, and media personalities among others who will stop at nothing to turn attention to themselves or use their voices to fight for what they believe is right.

Ghana has many such people and a list put together by GhanaWeb captures some of these icons who are always engaging in controversial banters or making their point of view heard.



Below are some celebrities who can’t shut up:



Shatta Wale



Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is considered one of the country's most talented artists whose music career took a quick turn when he came back into the music scenes in 2013 changing his name from Bandana to Shatta Wale.



The artiste since his comeback has been in the news on the back of lots of controversies and he has stirred trouble whenever he acted or spoke.



It’s no surprise his household name will forever ring in the ears of many because there is always something new brewing when it comes to Shatta Wale.







A Plus



Another person on the list is Ghanaian political activist, Kwame A Plus, who has in many of his statements attacked people or the ruling party for one thing or the other.



In some ways, his battles make sense to the people and at other times social media users question his reason.

Quite recently, A Plus being his controversial self told Feli Nuna that if her boyfriend cannot invest in her craft, then he should have no problem with other men asking her for sex before investing in her business.



Feli Nuna in her defence said his comments made no sense and at a point got A Plus to describe her boyfriend as a ‘f*cking man’.







Afia Schwarzenegger



One person who has been tagged as a loudmouth by some people on social media and for having no attributes of a true friend is socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger.



Afia with the help of her former nemesis, Delay, appeared on TV and made a name for herself but for reasons unclear to many fans of the ‘Afia Schwarzenegger TV series show, the two friends have turned into sworn enemies who waste no time to get into the boxing ring of insults and inuendos at the least provocation.



Afia will set up a camera and dress down whoever is on her list until she is satisfied.



Some of the top names she has had exchanges with are Kennedy Agyapong, Mzbel, Delay, Aisha Modi, Shatta Wale, and Akuapem Poloo among others.







Nana Tornado

From the former camp of Afia Schwarzenegger, these two people who were once friends waste no time displaying to the world how sharp their mouths could be.



Nana Tornado who is now classified as one of Mzbel's best friends, was once friends with Afia, who also called her, 'best friend' until they separated in a bitter way that has Nana Tornado stepping in each time to fight for the songstress whenever Afia barks.



Quite recently, Tornado attacked Afia Schwarzenegger for insulting the veteran songstress and making the deaths of their fathers seem like a challenge. Afia also added that she will be the happiest person the day she hears Mzbel has died.







Aisha Modi



Aisha Modi is a popular name in the Stonebwoy camp but news circulating claims she has had bad blood with the artiste.



However, not taking his name off her handle on social media has gotten many social media users confused about their relationship.



With regards to fighting some people in the media, Aisha Modi spares no time to shut anyone who rubbishes her or Stonebwoy. She has had verbal exchanges with the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Shatta Wale, and Akuapem Poloo among others.



Recently she and Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media to launch scathing attacks on each other in insults that put their physical beauty for public ridicule.





Delay



Known for her eloquence in the media space, Delay has always remained unbeatable when it comes to her work and presenting her show.



She takes pride in pushing the hard topics for people to answer and stops at nothing to get the truth from people or set the agenda for fans.



Although Delay may discuss a wide range of topics and pick fights with people sometimes, she only uses words that make her superior over them and does not go dirty in her dealing.



Quite recently, Afia Schwarzenegger tried to pick a fight with her when she threw missiles at the Delay show host.



This was after Delay, in what was meant to be an opening message on her program, described herself as an eagle whose prowess is unmatched.



Although she failed to mention names, Delay claimed superiority over some individuals whom she referred to as insignificant birds.







Yvonne Nelson



Since Yvonne Nelson championed the ‘Dumsor’ demo which was to fight the persistent power cuts in the nation in 2015 she has not backed down.

Sporadically, the actress has fought the government using her social media handles to highlight the hardship in the economy.



Although her 2015 ‘Dumsor’ demo has been tagged politically motivated by some people including her friend John Dumelo, the actress claims she never intended for it to be put in that light and this only happened because the New Patriotic Party had their members wear party shirts to join in the demonstration.







Lydia Forson



Actress, Lydia Forson, is one of the people to look out for tweeting on daily political failures and looking to caution critics on social media that she is just another ordinary citizen frustrated by the lack of proper governance.



Lydia Forson has not backed down since the government made it known that it was going to pass the controversial Electronic Transaction Law.



Many of her tweets fought for the ordinary Ghanaian and how some of these policies made by the government will affect them.



