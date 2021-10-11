Celebrities who dazzled in smashing outfits at the Ghana Music Awards UK festival

Fella Makafui, Hajia4real and Gyakie were among the best dressed celebrities for the night

It was a night of fun and elegance at the Ghana Music Awards festival held in the UK as scores of Ghanaian celebrities showed up in grand style.



As expected, celebrities outdid themselves by putting together outfits that became the centre of attraction of the event which took place on October 9, 2021.



While some stunned in their beautiful outfits on the red carpet, others ‘dripped’ in ‘eye-catching’ outfits during their respective stage performances.

Let's take a look at some best-dressed celebrities at the GMA UK event.



Fella Makafui







She was crowned the best-dressed celebrity at the event with her smashing laced gown put together by Ghanaian fashion designer, Quophi Akotua.



The wife of popular rapper, Medikal, stormed the event in a brown body-fitting laced gown which was detailed with silver pearls.

With short-length curly hair and a neat ‘face beat’ to match, Mrs. Precious Frimpong turned heads with her appearance on that particular night.





Aside from winning the ‘Uncovered Artiste of the Year’ at the event, another achievement was that Mona completely pulled a stunning look at the event.

Clad in a black short dress which had a long laced veil falling at her back, Mona’s outfit got everyone talking.



Mzbel







The ‘16 years’ hitmaker as usual did not disappoint as she graced the GMA UK’s red carpet session in full glam.



She appeared dashing in an orange jumpsuit with a touch of black.

Gyakie







Gyakie was spotted in a two-piece black leather outfit during her stage performance.



Absolutely perfect for the night, the ‘Forever’ hitmaker matched her outfit with a blunt-cut wig.