Celebrities who endorse NPP, NDC are hell bound – Kumawood actor

Kumawood actor Nana Kofi Owusu popularly known in the entertainment as Ojohn has revealed that colleagues who endorsed New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) will go to hell.

According to Ojohn, Some Kumawood Actors who endorsed both NPP and NDC were able to influence the majority of Ghanaians to vote for the party.



Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he said “My colleague Kumawood actors and actresses endorsed political parties not because of betterment of the economy but in pursuit of their selfish interest”



“No Kumawood actor or actress will endorse a political party without thinking about what he or she will gain but they will come out and lie to Ghanaians that they endorse the political parties based on the campaign message of the party” Ojohn told Osei Kwadwo.



Ojohn added that “All the celebrities who influenced their fans to vote for the party they endorsed will have questions to answer on the judgment day because they lied”

“Agya Koo, Matilda Asare and those who endorsed President Akufo-Addo knew that Akufo-Addo can’t deliver his campaign promises but they deceived their followers to vote for him” he explained.



“So after Agya Koo, Matilda Asare and others who endorsed NPP deceived their follower to vote for NPP, they are part of the hardship Ghanaians are going through under President Akufo-Addo’s government and God will never forgive them”



“When these actors and celebrities are endorsing their political parties, they should tell Ghanaians they are doing business instead of behaving that they think about the development of this country”, he observed.