Celebrities who endorsed Akufo-Addo should be ashamed of themselves – Mr. Beautiful

Kumawood actor, Mr. Beautiful

Kumawood actor, Mr. Beautiful has opined that celebrities who endorsed the presidential bid of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be ashamed of themselves.

Clement Bonney as known privately told Amansan Krakye that his colleagues should be covering their heads with ‘Mayafi’ when walking in town.



He posited that “My colleagues who helped NPP to come to power with the likes of A Plus, Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Kwabena Kwabena should be ashamed of themselves.



“By this time those celebrities who endorsed Nana Addo to win elections should have been covering their heads with Mayafi when walking in town,” he continued.

In an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast, Mr Beautiful said the presidency of Akufo-Addo has been a disaster.



“Because the Nana Addo that they claimed to be the messiah that they brought has done a lot of damage and has collapsed this country totally,” he asserted.



“Akufo Addo has eroded all the gains that we’ve had as a country and has taken us back and he didn’t bring anything better to Ghana,” he ended observed by MyNewsGh.com.