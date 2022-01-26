1
Celebrities who graced the memorial service of Afia Schwarzenegger's late father

Afia Schwar KKD Broadcaster, KKD at the memorial grounds

Wed, 26 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The one-week memorial service for the late Augustine Adjei, father of actress, Afia Schwarzenegger attracted several celebrities to De Temple Petroleum at Achimota.

Friends, colleagues and fans of Afia Schwar turned out in their numbers on the morning of Wednesday, January 26, to commiserate with the actress and her bereaved family.

GhanaWeb's Entertainment journalist and host of Talkertainment, Elsie Lamar reporting from Achimota in Accra disclosed that the memorial service witnessed a huge turnout.

Celebrities including Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, KKD, Mr Drew, Selly Galley-Fiawoo, Clemento Suarez were captured by GhanaWeb.

