Celebrities who have condemned Shatta Wale’s fake gun attack

Some Ghanaian celebrities have waded in the ongoing controversy surrounding Shatta Wale’s arrest on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
This was after the dancehall artiste faked reports that he was shot by some unknown gunmen on Monday, October 18, 2021.
It can be recalled that the Ghana Police Service who confirmed his arrest in a post on social media also announced that some two persons are in their custody for spreading false information in connection with the alleged gun attack on Shatta Wale.
They are Shatta Wale’s Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.
But after carefully analysing the event, these celebrities have condemned Shatta Wale’s conduct; adding that his career could be shattered as a result.
They are of the view that Shatta Wale who have pulled so many pranks in the past, went too far this time around.
The likes of MoG, Reggie Rockstone and Samini have criticized Shatta’s unsuccessful prank game.
MoG
MoG who has not had the best of relationships with Shatta Wale joined the section of Ghanaian to criticize him.
In a Twitter post, the popular beats maker wrote; “Man dey do stunts pass Jackie Chan seff. Huge pile of disgrace.”
Man dey do stunts pass Jackie Chan seff ????????— Numba One (@MOGBeatz) October 18, 2021
Chairman dey Ashaiman dey hide ????— Numba One (@MOGBeatz) October 19, 2021
Samini
Samini who have had a longstanding tempestuous relationship with Shatta Wale has also shared his two cents on the matter.
In his case, the High-Grade Family boss mocked the dancehall artiste for pulling such an expensive prank and thinking he could go scot-free.
“Chairman Shatta Wale go crack expensive joke but the current IGP is not laffin … now the matter chop hot and gangsters are on the run Accra is #burning. Ok, I stop I stop… Bandana ne gy*mii di3 ooooo d333bida smh [SIC],” He wrote on Twitter
Chirman @shattawalegh go crack expensive joke but the current #igp is not laffin ???? ... now the matter chop hot and gangsters are on the run ???????????? Accra is #burning ???????????? .. ok I stop I stop ???????????????????????????????????????????? Bandana ne gyimiiii di3 ooooo d333bida smh.— SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) October 19, 2021
Reggie Rockstone
Reggie Rockstone has also expressed his disappointment over Shatta Wale's alleged shooting which has turned out to be a publicity stunt.
According to the high-life grandpapa, matters of death should not be toyed with just as Shatta Wale did.
“First of all without disrespect, I will write this off because I am an elder. You don’t joke with death, you don’t speak about death like that because the bible itself speaks against the power of our tongue. You also gave to know that people love you. Myself and Shatta had our back and forth and ironically Shatta has called 2 weeks ago during my Mufasa song project and since then we haven’t spoken. But we have patched up at some level so we are cool,” He told TV3 news
Kwaw Kese
In the case of Kwaw Kese, he has expressed shock that Shatta Wale could fake his death in order to promote an album
"Niggas Dey fake death all just to drop album," He wrote on Twitter
Niggas Dey fake death all just to drop album ????????????????— #BumBum Out now (@kwawkese) October 19, 2021
