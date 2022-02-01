1
Celebrities who have publicly commiserated with Mzbel so far

Mzbel Celebs.png Zionfelix and Nana Tornado are part of Ghanaian celebrities that have paid visits to Mzbel

Tue, 1 Feb 2022

Ghanaians show Mzbel support

Celebrities sympathize with Mzbel

Mzbel mourns father

Following the demise of Mzbel’s father, some Ghanaian celebrities have consoled the singer through several means.

Right from the moment she publicly announced the death of her father till he was buried, several Ghanaian celebrities have either extended their condolences on social media or visited her home to mourn with her.

Mzbel lost her father, Mr. Alex Albert Amoah, on January 27, 2022, and as Islamic custom demands, he was laid to rest a day after.

Although the singer is yet to organize a public funeral of any kind for her late father, videos making rounds on social media capture celebrities paying visits to her in solidarity.

The likes of Coded4X4, Zeal, Promzy, and Prodigal of VIP fame, Zionfelix and Mina, and some others have thronged Mzbel’s residence while several others have commiserated with her on social media.

Mzbel’s long-lost friend, Nana Tornado, also seized the opportunity to reconcile with her after a longstanding feud.

Lets take a look at some celebrities who have sympathized with Mzbel below.



