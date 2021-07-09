0
Celebrities who made fashion statement this week

Best Dressed Celebs 5 A grid of the outfits of some celebrities

Fri, 9 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When it comes to making a bold fashion statement with clothing, celebrities understand that they cannot slack. These personalities with a huge social media following know the significance of looking good for the cameras at all times.

If you happen to follow any of such celebrated personalities then, you are sure to observe how they appear glammed-up for public events.

Whether their look is sponsored or not, with the help of their personal stylist, they always appear on point.

This week wasn’t an exception as a number of celebrities who "understood the assignment" served followers with various style inspiration.

Below are what your favourite celebrities wore this week:

Salma Mumin

Claudia Lumor



Vica Michaels



Captain Planet

Joe Mettle



Sandra Ankobiah



Natalie Fort

S3fa and Sarkodie



Stonebwoy and wife



Fella Makafui

Yvonne Nelson

