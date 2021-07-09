Celebrities who made fashion statement this week

A grid of the outfits of some celebrities

When it comes to making a bold fashion statement with clothing, celebrities understand that they cannot slack. These personalities with a huge social media following know the significance of looking good for the cameras at all times.

If you happen to follow any of such celebrated personalities then, you are sure to observe how they appear glammed-up for public events.



Whether their look is sponsored or not, with the help of their personal stylist, they always appear on point.



This week wasn’t an exception as a number of celebrities who "understood the assignment" served followers with various style inspiration.



Below are what your favourite celebrities wore this week:



Salma Mumin





Claudia Lumor







Vica Michaels







Captain Planet





Joe Mettle







Sandra Ankobiah







Natalie Fort





S3fa and Sarkodie







Stonebwoy and wife







Fella Makafui





Yvonne Nelson



