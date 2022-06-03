0
Celebrities who swayed social media users with their dazzling looks this week

Celebrities Of The Week Female celebrities turning head with their attires

Fri, 3 Jun 2022

Some celebrities are doing the most to keep their names on the map when it comes to leaving footprints in the world of fashion.

A lot of energy and efforts are put into their branding, with some of them sharing close to three pictures or more a week dressed in the most flamboyant attires and the most amazing jewellery with a team ready to help them seize the moment.

Although the week ended so fast, some icons have been able to make an interesting statement with their fashion choices that have many of us wowed.

The likes of Salma Mumin, Zynnel Zuh, Sandra Ankobiah, Selly Galley, Anita Akuffo, and Serwaa Amihere are some of the popular names that don't disappoint when it comes to fashion.

While there are consistent players, there are others who throw in one picture once in a while to remind their fans that they are still in the game.

Scroll below for stars who made this week's list:

















