Celebrities who were bad-mouthed because of their cars

Ghanaian celebrities whose cars caused an uproar

Ghanaians have had their fair share of celebrity scandals. With the increase in social media usage, these scandals often turn into national conversations even before those involved are able to defend themselves.

Predictably, before they even come up with their versions of the story, the harm may have already been done.



In this article, GhanaWeb takes a look at celebrities who were bad-mouthed because of cars they were either gifted or acquired through questionable means.



Let's check them out.



John Dumelo



The actor cum politician was fingered in a "shady" deal which exposed him for acquiring a V8 vehicle allegedly belonging to the National Security. The actor was also caught trying to re-spray and brand the car for his personal use.

The actor and politician had tried several times to explain he had no knowledge he had bought a state car. According to him, he received a call from his mechanic and was informed that some people had said that the car in question was for the state. He allowed them to take the car, and later went back for his money.



This saga was used as the main message against him by his political opponent in 2020 who teased the minds of Ghanaians to imagine what John Dumelo would do to the country when elected into office if he’s able to even purchase a National Security vehicle without power.







Sarkodie



In 2015, Sarkodie made headlines not because he had won an award but because he was reported to have bought a stolen car.

According to multiple media reports, he was investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for trying to register a stolen vehicle. The vehicle in question was an Infiniti Saloon Car.



After a thorough investigation by the CID, it came to light that, there was a family dispute surrounding the sale of the car from the side of the original owners, so Sarkodie reached an agreement with the seller, one Ishmael Amponsah, for the car to be returned in exchange for his money.



Before this was unravelled, the rapper had already been slammed by some social media users.



Nana Aba Anamoah



On her birthday in 2020, Nana Aba Anamoah received a Range Rover with registration number, GR 2050-20 as a gift. However, checks revealed that the said plate was already registered to a Nissan Rogue.

This triggered an investigation from the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority. Nana Aba Anamoah was made to register the Range Rover properly.



Although she claimed not to know that the initial registration number of her car was fake, social media users didn’t care. They pounced on the opportunity to create numerous conspiracy theories to explain the situation.



