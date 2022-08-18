0
Celebrity cakes at weddings that shocked guests

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's astonishing to see just how far some celebrities will go to have the perfect wedding that society will talk about for weeks.

While we are aware that weddings are usually expensive, some public figures have taken things to the extreme when it comes to their wedding cakes.

They can easily shell out millions of cedis on a glitzy ceremony, and many have dropped more than a million on a fancy cake.

In the last couple of years, some public figures have had gorgeous weddings and even more breath-taking wedding cakes.

These cakes are usually the icing on the wedding, and while some cakes are ridiculously tall, others are intricately decorated, but all of them are delightful in their own way.

Here are some of the most extravagant and expensive celebrity wedding cakes that GhanaWeb has seen take centre stage in recent years.

See if you can guess how much these celebrities spent on their over-the-top wedding cakes.

Sarkodie and Tracy



Ken and Tracy’s wedding cake



Adinkra wedding





Jones Bond





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



