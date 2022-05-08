Celebrity mothers who make motherhood beautiful

Celebrities celebrated on mothers day

Mother’s Day is here again, and social media feeds are filling up with sweet tribute posts to moms all over the world.

After all, nothing says, “I love you mom” like a cute throwback Instagram post or that goofy picture from childhood with one’s mother cooking and serving the best meals at the family dinner.



Moreover, some celebrities have taken to social media to honour their moms—not to mention all the stars that are moms themselves.



This past year has seen plenty of celebs enter the realm of motherhood, like Yvonne Nelson, Nana Ama McBrown, Fella Makafui, and Kafui Danku, while others like Christabel Ekeh are getting ready to become moms in the next few weeks.



GhanaWeb has taken this special day out to celebrate some celebrity mums and to let them know how special they are.

Check the list below and comment on your favourite star to wish them as well:



Yvonne Nelson







Fella Makafui









Kafui Danku





Nana Ama McBrow







Nadia Buari’s children





Annica







Nana Akua Addo



