0
Menu
Entertainment

Celebrity pictures for the week

Celebrity 2022 Celebrity's for the week

Mon, 10 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MzVee stuns on Intagram

MzGee, other celebrities share stellar pictures on social media

Emelia Brobbey and John Dumelo’s wife celebrate their birthdays

From high fashion to casual photoshoots, it's been a beautiful week for both celebrities and the lucky folks behind the lens.

The New Year has already brought about some ‘eye candy’ shots as MzVee for instance shared some captivating pictures on social media.

Not forgetting the breath-taking birthday photoshoots from Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey and John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Nkornu.

Other celebrities including Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kalybos, Empress Gifty, Nicki Samonas and many others also swept fans off their feet.

Let’s take a look at some 10 Ghanaian celebrities who served hot looks in the past week

MzGee



Mzvee



Emelia Brobbey



Nana Ama McBrown



Gloria Sarfo



Kalybos



Gifty Mawunya Nkornu



Berla Mundi



Empress Gifty



Niki Samonas

Source: www.ghanaweb.com