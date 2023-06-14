Celebrity reactions to ‘Ghanaian Drill’ recognition at the Grammy

Best African Music Performance

Public figures and celebrities in Ghana have expressed excitement over the addition of Ghanaian Drill, as a music genre in the newly created Grammy category, ‘Best African Music Performance’.

The ‘Best African Music Performance’ category is part of three new categories created by the Recording Academy and announced by the academy in a statement released via its official website on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The other two newly created categories are Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Alternative Jazz Album.



Reacting to the new development, some celebrities and public figures took to social media to celebrate as the feat is a recognition of the diligence and hard work of Ghanaian musicians across the globe.



According to the recording academy, songs that qualify for the new category must utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent.



The academy also revealed that this category was created based on the magnificent performance of some African superstars on the international entertainment scene.



“The addition of the Best African Music Performance category reflects how African acts such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Black Sherif and Tems —along with the rise of the Afrobeats genre—have become global chart-topping stars and streaming juggernauts,” the statement reads in part.

See below how your favourite celebrities reacted to the creation of Best African Music Performance:





The Asakaa introduced a captivating new genre to Ghanaian music, now recognized and embraced worldwide as Ghanaian Drill. Grammy is coming ????, Kk too ain't stopping ???? — BLACKO (@blacksherif__) June 14, 2023

EAN/FNOQ