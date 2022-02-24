Celebs who went back to school after getting famous

Celebrities who went back to school

There's never an age too old for school, as some people have proven to the younger generation who for one or several reasons missed the chance to make it to tertiary.

When you're a celebrity juggling a schedule filled with filming, travelling, interviews and other celebrity duties, it can be difficult to think about anything other than your career.



In the case of some celebrities, getting an education is too big of an opportunity to pass up, even with their tedious work life.



Some focused icons chose to enrol in higher education during certain stages of their career.



While some actors attended university and simultaneously managed their career commitments, others chose to take a step back from the spotlight while earning their degrees.



Others completely dropped out of school when they got the call but decided to return many years later to get their degree.



Below are some celebrities who have pushed themselves to prove to you anything is possible.

Okyeame Kwame







Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame graduated in 2016 with a Master’s Degree from the University of Ghana Business School, Legon.



This was after he completed his Bachelor of Arts degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2010, and proceeded to pursue M.A Marketing Strategy in June 2015.



Kalsoum Sinare





Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume, in 2021 graduated with a Second Class Upper degree in Public Service and Governance from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration popularly known as GIMPA.



Van Vicker







When you thought going back to school 21 years after your high school education would be hard, Van Vicker went back to school and graduated with a first-class.



He also bagged three top awards during his graduation from the African University College of Communications(AUCC) on July 24, 2021.



According to the actor, he was awarded first-class honours, the best student in strategic communications, and also the best communication student.

Victoria Lebene







Graduating with Van Vicker in the same school is actress, Victoria Lebene who got a Bachelor’s degree from the African University College of Communication (AUCC).



The actress confirmed studying a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Development Communication at the 17th graduation ceremony of the school on July 24, 2021.



Jackie Appiah





Lastly on the list would be fashionable actress, Jackie Appiah, who graduated from the university on January 23, 2022.



She earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Information Studies along with her manager, Samira Yakubu.