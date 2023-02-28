0
Celestine Donkor and husband to unveil their first book, ‘Beyond the Rythym’ on March 6

CELESTINE AND HUSBAND.png Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, and her husband, Kofi Donkor captured on the frontpage of the book

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel minister, Celestine Donkor and her husband, Kofi Donkor, are set to officially publish their maiden book which centers on their life journey together.

Titled ‘Beyond the Rythym’, the book captures how Celestine Donkor and her husband transitioned from being a couple to maintaining a successful ‘artiste and manager’ relationship over the years.

It also highlights their twists, turns, and wins, which all alike, seek to inspire readers.

This was contained in a Facebook post shared by Celestine Donkor’s husband, Kofi Donkor.

“Abusuafour, with so much joy and gladness in our hearts, we officially announce that my artist and myself with the support of Buabeng Books Limited have put together our first book titled ‘Beyond the Rhythm’.

“This book is a narration of how our paths crossed to become husband and wife and our eventual journey in the music ministry for 15 years and counting. We are hopeful that our story will entertain you and the lessons therein will inspire you to keep pushing your own dream for life. It will be available for sale on 6th March at Celestial Praiz 10. #BeyondTheRhythmn #cpraiz10 #ANewSeason,” he wrote.

Read the post below:

