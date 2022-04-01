Celestine Donkor calls for immediate arrest of man who multiple-slapped a preacher

Celestine Donkor condemns assault on a preacher

Man assaults preacher on the streets



Video of man assaulting preacher sparks outrage on social media



Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has called for the immediate arrest of an unidentified young man who was captured in a viral video assaulting a roadside preacher.



Earlier, social media went on rampage after a video of the incident went viral.



In the said video, the victim (an evangelist), was approached by an unknown man, who out of the blue grabbed his hands and twisted it in an attempt to snatch the microphone.

When the preacher resisted, the man slapped him several times until the microphone fell off the ground.



It didn’t end there: the man stomped the preacher’s feet several times and continued slapping him while speaking some words.



“That stupid preaching you were preaching in the other town, have you brought it here too? The false information you were giving that idolatry is bad and all, have you brought it here too? Who told you the practice is bad? Who told you? Do you know where deities are from? Do you know what real gods are?” he said.



Following the development, scores of social media users have condemned the act while others have mounted a search for the man.



Celestine Donkor, who appears to have chanced upon the video, has also expressed disgust over it.

The Gospel singer has for that matter, called for the immediate arrest of the man, adding that she will stop at nothing until he is dealt with according to law.



“I will not rest until I see this guy arrested. May heaven not be quiet on this Wickedness. How can you beat up someone Like this just because he is preaching? What happened to our freedom of worship? One day gospel musicians will also be beaten for singing about Christ.? This is a no no no! Christians let's not be quiet about this. No one can do this to a Muslim and go free. #justicemustprevail’” she wrote on Instagram.



Watch the post below:








