Celestine Donkor names Azuma Nelson as the man who paid her secondary education

Celestine Donkor tells a story from her past

Social media users react to a post shared by Celestine Donkor

Azuma Nelson paid Celestine Donkor’s fees



Celestine Donkor appreciates Azuma Nelson at Celestial Praise gospel program



Celestine Donkor, on Independence Day, performed on stage with famous Ghanaian boxer, Azuma Nelson and divulged a piece of information many people didn't know about.



In a picture post she shared on Instagram that captured herself, Azuma Nelson and her three daughters at Celestial Praise with Celestine Donkor, she appreciated Azuma Nelson for helping her through secondary education.



“A well cherished moment to have my destiny helper Azumah Nelson (The man who gave me a scholarship for the secondary school education) on stage with me as we sang the national anthem with my girls @de_mcdonkors,” she said in the post shared on the platform on March 8, 2022.



In the post which seemingly came as a surprise to many, some of these social media users took time to say nice things about Azuma Nelson for blessing a life he didn't know will impact the future.

In a comment shared under the gospel artiste’s post, a user said, “Little did he know, that, the girl he supported will in her lifetime be a blessing to many. I have not met you personally, but I really follow your ministry and believe you are a testimony, especially with how you and your hubby combine the work with family life," a fan said.



Another user added, “Awwww, great moment. He is indeed proud of you. God bless him” and a third shared, “Aww God bless him for always changing lives in the secondary schools.”



Celestine Donkor brought great music to her fans at the 9th edition of the annual worship concert.



The Celestial Praise concert brought together worshippers from far and near to lay their crowns before the King of Kings and wholeheartedly sing of their testimonies to the Lord.



