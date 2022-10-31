0
Celestine Donkor praised for showing versatility on ‘Final Say’ medley

Mon, 31 Oct 2022

A lot of music lovers and fans of Celestine Donkor have expressed their admiration for the award-winning gospel musicians over her recent music project.

Comments on social media suggest the ‘Final Say’ medley by Celestine Donkor is one that cements her versatility as a musician.

The video performance which was uploaded on Celestine Donkor’s YouTube page on Saturday, October 29, 2022 has the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ 2020 Best Female Vocal Performance award winner of the year oscillate between styles and genres as she renders the medley in her own way.

The video which already has over 16k views, also has about 148 comments, with most of them commending Celestine for her uniqueness and versatility.

Celestine won the gospel song of the with ‘Only You’ at the Ghana Music Awards UK which was held in London over the weekend.

Check some of the comments in the screenshots below and stream the song:





