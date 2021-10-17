Celestine Donkor quotes Bible verse, binds spirit of divorce from her household

• Celestine Donkor says divorce is not her portion

Ghanaian gospel singer Celestine Donkor has detached herself from the trend of failed marriages within the gospel fraternity.



There has been a fast-growing trend of Ghanaian gospel artistes parting ways with their husbands who doubled as their managers or producers.



The likes of Joyce Blessing, Empress Gifty, Obaapa Christy, and many others have had unsuccessful marriages and business relationships with their partners for unknown reasons.

Touching on the issue, Celestine Donkor said the cup will pass over her.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar, Celestine quoted Psalm 91:7-11 to support her point.



She said: “I have many people discourage me about my husband managing me. They make it feel like it’s odd but I wonder why. A thousand will fall on my right-hand side, ten thousand will fall on my left but only with my eyes will I see and hear the reward of the wicked. It doesn’t mean that because my husband is managing me, I am going to follow the terrain of divorced gospel artistes. That is not my destiny. I am a well brought up ewe girl. I was thought to stay through marriages.”



The ‘Agbebolo’ hitmaker however touted her husband as her biggest blessing.



She described her husband as her number one inspirer and supporter.

“When I count my blessing, my husband is the biggest. It is a blessing to have my spouse not just being a husband but being my manager, financier. He is the one person that understands what I carry in me and because he knows what I carry, he pushes me further. He is my number one inspirer. He even sees things about me I don’t identify. For instance, he is currently pushing me to write a book and it’s amazing when you have people who are close to you doing these things. He is a great blessing and I won’t trade him for anything else in this world,” she added.



