Celestine Donkor releases live rendition of ‘They That Wait’

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After the United States of America edition of Celestine Donkor’s Celestial Praiz which was held on 29th July, 2022, he has birthed a new project.

The gospel minister has released a live rendition of her song ‘They That Wait’ which features Kenyan gospel musician Mercy Masika.

‘They That Wait’ is taken off Celestine’s new EP titled ‘Testimony Therapy’ has widely been received by music lovers across the world.

The EP, released on 28th January 2022, EP also has songs like ‘Your Are Worthy’, ‘Praise Him’ ft. Joel Lwaga (Tanzania), and ‘It Is God’ ft. Angel Bernard (Tanzania).

The rest are ‘No One’ ft. Steve Crown, ‘Testimony Remix’ ft. MOGMusic (Ghana), and an acoustic version of ‘Testimony’.

Stream the live rendition of Celestine Donkor’s ‘They That Wait’ below:

