Celestine Donkor releases video of ‘No One’ ft. Steve Crown

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: Kofi Donkor

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has released the official video for her song ‘No One’, featuring Nigerian artiste Steve Crown.

The song is taken off her seven-track ‘Testimony Therapy’ EP which was released on Boomplay streaming platforms on January 28, 2022.

Other songs on the EP include ‘Your Are Worthy’, ‘Praise Him’ ft. Joel Lwaga (Tanzania), ‘They That Wait’ ft. Mercy Masika (Kenya), and ‘It Is God’ ft. Angel Bernard (Tanzania).

The rest are ‘Testimony Remix’ ft. MOGMusic (Ghana), and an acoustic version of ‘Testimony’.

‘No One’ was produced by Shadrack Yawson (Shaa).

The video was directed by McWillies.

Watch ‘No One’ by Celestine Donkor below:

