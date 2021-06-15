Celestine Donkor's marvelous performance at VGMA Xperience concert

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

She was the only female gospel act at VGMA Xperience concert held last Saturday held at Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and what a performance Celestine Donkor put up.

She spent only 10 minutes on stage and her performance can be described as the best of the night.



Performing songs like Manim Nguase, Okronkronhene, Agbebolo and Favor Every, there was no dull moment in Celestine’s performance as she kept the audience on their feet throughout her performance.



Speaking in an interview after her performance, Celestine Donkor said she always kills it because she is creative.



“I believe creativity is timeless and endless and can always be better and greater. I also believe that God has given me is far greater than what the world has seen. After every release or any performance, I play back with the desire to do better next time. The desire puts me on edge of delivering better than what I have already done,” she said

One thing that keeps Celestine going is that she is constantly rehearsing.



“There is a saying that practice makes a man perfect. I have perfected my act over the years with weekly rehearsals so I am always on top of my game,” she said.



Watch her performance below:



