Celestine Donkor unhappy with 'Songwriter of the Year' VGMA nomination list

Celestine Donkor has joined the tall list of artistes complaining about their nomination at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2022.



According to the award-winning gospel musician, she believes the VGMA board handling the nomination paid no attention to her song “Only You”. She contended that if they had done the needful, she would have beeen on the “Songwriter of the Year” nomination list.



During an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she said, “It’s quite surprising to me that a song like ‘Only You’ could not make the list. I am 100% sure that there was no proper listening done by the VGMA Board.”

Celestine further said she listened to some of the songs nominated in the “Songwriter of the Year” category and based on what she heard, they shouldn't have been nominated.



“I listened to some of the songs that were nominated in that category, I mean if your ears are on the ground and you really listen to the songs based on lyrical content, you’d know..”



“Not to say I undermined or underestimate the judgment of the Board but I strongly feel some of the songs were not given proper listening”, she added.



The board of the VGMA unveiled the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the scheme on March 19, 2022. Since the release, some musicians and stakeholders have criticised the board for failing to nominate deserving musicians.



The likes of Fameye, Abeiku Santana, Amerado, Piesie Esther, Ras Kuuku have all expressed dissatisfaction.