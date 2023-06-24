‘Certain things ought to remain private’ – Sam George on ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’

Yvonne Nelson's memoir has been selling fast online and in bookshops

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam Nartey George has underscored the need for privacy on certain issues that happen in the life of a person.

His comments were part of his views on actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson’s memoir ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ which was released earlier this week to massive reviews.



“I still hold the view that certain things ought to remain private no matter how blatant or bold you want to be. That is why there is a word called privacy,” Sam George stated on the AM Show on JoyNews on June 22.



“I will leave the jury out on that,” he replied when asked whether by the content of the book the actress had showed lack of emotional intelligence.



He also posited that the book comes across as a tell-it-all type yet in his opinion it really was a selective tell-it-all.



“Yvonne Nelson’s book is a very bold attempt at a tell-it-all, however, following all the commentary coming up, it appears it is not a tell-it-all, it is a selective tell-it-all.

“There are questions about some of the narrations that have been made, we are beginning to see a lot of pushback on social media, people disputing a lot of things that she is saying and people adding things,” the lawmaker added.



About Yvonne Nelson's book



"I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.



The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spellbinding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.



Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked. The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly sides, not only of her life but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.

The launch was graced by many industry stalwarts, businessmen, and politicians, including John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Becca. Also present were media personalities, including Manasseh Azure Awuni, Sammy Forson, and GhanaWeb Entertainment Editor Benefo Buabeng popularly known as Abrantepa.







You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







SARA