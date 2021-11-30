'Chairman' Rocky Dawuni, show us the way to Grammys - Wendy Shay pleads

Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni and singer, Wendy Shay

Rocky Dawuni nominated for 2022 Grammys

Wendy Shay asks Rocky Dawuni to connect her internationally



Wendy promises to win a Grammy award



RuffTown Records signee, Wendy Shay has sent an open message to Ghana's two-time Grammy-nominated singer Rocky Dawuni to assist her with his 'connections' in other to win the prestigious award someday.



Wendy who perceives that Rocky's association with international labels is a factor in his nomination has stated that recommendation yields more results when aiming for Grammy awards.



It would be recalled that Wendy in January 2020 announced that she will win a Grammy for Ghana.



Describing Rocky Dawuni as "Chairman", Wendy Shay in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb requested the music icon's assistance in breaking into the international scene.

"Chairman @RockyDawuni. Show us the Grammy way cos connection dey pass application," her post read.



Background:



Ghanaian reggae musician, Rocky Dawuni has bagged his second Grammy nomination.



On Monday, November 23, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories.



Rocky has secured a spot in the Best Global Music Album with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album at the 64th GRAMMY Awards which is expected to come off on January 31.



News of Rocky's big win has witnessed tons of fans both home and abroad sending him congratulatory messages. He is contending with the likes of Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, Daniel Ho & Friends, and Wizkid in the Best Global Music Album category.

The 'Beautiful People' hitmaker gained his first Grammy nomination back in 2016.



