It has emerged that not only did Benard Antwi Boisiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, make an appearance at Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s funeral but also that he made a financial contribution as is customarily done.



“Chairman Wontumi donated GH¢4,000 to console Afia Schwar,” a story posted on wontumionline.com, a media outlet owned by the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman revealed.



Afia Schwarzenegger upon setting eyes on the Ashanti regional Chairman run into his arms as he held her in a lengthy embrace during which he spoke some words of encouragement to her.



Chairman Wontumi, became the centre of attraction as there was a seemingly abrupt halt in mourning and all attention was diverted to him.

The teaming audience who were excited by his presence showered appellations on him and he waved back. He had previously paid a condolence visit to the comedienne at her residence.



Meanwhile, scores of sympathizers attended the final funeral ceremony of the late Augustine Agyei, which was held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi on Saturday, March 12 2022.



Clad in white with a touch of black, the likes of Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Brother Sammy and many others have been captured seated at the funeral grounds to mourn with their friend’s late father.



