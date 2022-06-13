Chairman Wontumi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Yentie Obiaa'

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party continues to revel in the victory he chalked in the party's recently held regional elections.

In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, Chairman Wontumi was spotted jamming to Daddy Lumba’s hit song ‘yentie obiaa’.



The video, it is believed was taken in the aftermath of a thanksgiving service held by Wontumi on Sunday, June 12, 2022 .



The millionaire was seen performing his trademark dance with a over a dozen supporters hailing him.



Yentie Obiaa, remains one of Daddy Lumba’s biggest songs and enjoyed by Ghanaians across the various political, religious and tribal divides.



Among the many Ghanaians whose feet and body moves rhythmically to the iconic song is Ghanaian entrepreneur and millionaire, Kennedy Agyapong alias Kenpong.

The video of the song was reportedly shot at the home of the iconic businessman whose luxurious home is decorated with a number of deluxe cars.



As an appreciation of his hard work and philanthropic activities, Daddy Lumba mentioned Kenpong in the song, urging him to enjoy what has toiled for.



As already reported by GhanaWeb, Kenpong is leading a project to engineer support for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.



His travel and tour company, Kenpong Travel and Tour has been appointed by the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports as the official company to make traveling and accommodation arrangement for Ghanaians who would want to be part of the World Cup festival.



As part of efforts to deliver quality service to the travellers, Kenpong, two weeks ago travelled to Qatar to hold strategic meetings with officials of the World Cup in charge of accommodation and transportation.

The Kenpong delegation also inspected a numbers of facilities, including hotels, hostels for accommodation for the different categories of packages they intend rolling out to Ghanaians.



Watch Wontumi’s video below



