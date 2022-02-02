Chairman Wontumi pays Afia Schwarzenegger a visit

Chairman Wontumi and actress Afia Schwarzenegger

Popular actress loses father to cancer

I am broken, Afia Schwar mourns late dad



Chairman Wontumi spotted at Afia Schwar's residence



Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has visited the home of actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, following the death of her father.



In a photo published by Afia, the famed politician known for his wealth was captured at the entrance of her residence wearing a white long sleeves shirt and a black pair of trousers.



"Thank you Chairman Wontumi for stopping by," read the caption of the post dated February 2, 2022.



During the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, the actress publicly endorsed the flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also campaigned for the party on her socials.

The late father of Afia Schwar, Augustine Adjei, passed away on Monday, January 19, at the age of 83 of cancer.



Breaking the news of her fathers passing on social media, she wrote: "My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy...I'm lost."



See the post below:







