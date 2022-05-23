Chairman Wontumi’s opponent fed my guests for one week – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Afia Schwarzenegger campaigns against Chairman Wontumi

Comedienne discloses how Wontumi’s opponent supported her during father’s funeral



Chairman Wontumi allegedly snubs Schwarzenegger, employs Delay at radio station



Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has graduated from throwing shades on social media to rigorously campaigning for Chairman Wontumi’s opponent, Mr. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah.



This comes after the incumbent NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman (Wontumi) reportedly picked Delay over Afia for a job opportunity at his radio station.



A glance through Afia’s Instagram page captures a series of posters, projecting Mr. Odeneho as the right candidate for the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position in the upcoming elections, a situation which has caused a stir on social media.

Several flyers accompanied with what appears as spiteful captions have been seen on her page to that effect.



But a bold social media user confronted Afia Schwarzenegger and labeled her as ungrateful for campaigning against Wontumi who once supported her financially.



The individual questioned why Afia has decided to ‘bite a hand that once fed her’ adding that even after all the help Wontumi had shown her during her late father’s funeral, she has the effrontery to betray him.



In response, Afia Schwarzenegger said:



“Chairman Odeneho fed my guests with his restaurant for a whole week. Maybe you should limit your shallow thinking and move on with your lives. We ain’t mates and your opinion in my life is foolish. He is the owner of long something something that I posted months back and thanked. Can you all back off my life with your shallow minds!! Do you think my whole world revolves around Wontumi?”

