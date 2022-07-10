Chairman Wontumi used to visit my mother and call her ‘In-Law’ - Afia Schwarzenegger claims

Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger claims she dated Chairman Wontumi for 16 months

Afia Schwarzenegger calls the media space 'disgusting' for peddling lies



I went low to his standard, Afia Schwarzenegger tells Chairman Wontumi



Socialite cum comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has stated that NPP's Ashanti Regional Chair, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, used to visit her mother to introduce himself as her 'In-law.'



Speaking on the United Showbiz Show aired on July 9, 2022, the media personality said she dated the owner of Wontumi TV and Radio for sixteen months.



“He goes to my mother to visit and introduces himself as her in-law. What is he going to my mother's house as? When he goes to my mother's house he calls me to let me know he is with my mum,” she said angrily.



She also blamed the media for focusing their feud on the sexual part of the relationship between herself and Chairman Wontumi. “We are not children. Let me say this. We have reduced this conversation to he slept with her, he didn't sleep with her.

“It's so disgusting. The media space has done this because what I said was ‘A man I have dated and doesn't leave anything for me, I wasn’t going to leave my house at Spintex and go to and see him at Kokomlemle and work for him.”



“This is what I said, but the media houses made it look like he slept with her and he hasn't slept with her. When you come and sit on your TV and say you will not come stoop low to sleep with somebody like me [screams]...I went low, I went low to his standard,” she added.



In another submission on the show, Afia disclosed she has filed a countersuit against the GHC2 million defamation suit filed against her by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Maurice Ampaw some weeks ago filed a GHC2 million defamation suit against Afia Schwarzenegger for what he described as defamatory statements she made about his client - Chairman Wontumi.



According to the lawyer, Afia had wrongly claimed that she had a sexual affair with the NPP regional chairman.



ADA/WA