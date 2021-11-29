Chairman is quick to remove credit from a young kid - Stonebwoy reacts to Grammy nominations brouhaha

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy jabs critics

Ghanaian award-winning dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, stage named, Stonebwoy has jabbed persons who have challenged his Grammy nominations.



The singer on November 23, 2021, in a tweet, announced that three albums he featured on have gained Grammy nominations adding that fans should "do their calculations".



Many believe that the singer is taking credit for the three featured albums that have been nominated in the 'Best Reggae Album' category bagged by Etana, Sean Paul and Jesse Royal.



In a post on Snapchat, Stonebwoy stated that an unknown man, whom he gave his name as 'Chairman' is going about discrediting him.

“Chairman is so quick to remove credit on a kid! We know them oo. But we think say them change o chai them never change,” he wrote.



It would be recalled that Ghana's two-time Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni, who has secured a spot in the 2022 Grammy Awards in an interview disclosed that Stonebwoy can not be considered a nominee.



Rocky explained: “There is a lot of confusion, as you would understand, Grammy nomination is for a body of work, so there is a difference between a nominee for a Grammy and also featuring to be part of a song of a Grammy-nominated album.



“You have contributed to the song, but you are not a nominee. The thing is, I am not the one saying it. You should go to the Academy website and see who the nominees are."



Rocky Dawuni went on to add that “I think that sometimes…been featured on a record is a great achievement. It’s really great, but we have to also recognize what is… we can’t create our own rules here and be using those rules.”



Also, entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, commenting on the subject maintained that Stonebwoy can not be considered a Grammy nominee under his circumstance.

Speaking on Peace FM he said: “Let’s stop making Grammy awards look cheap. It’s an award that has a high standard and gaining a nomination shouldn’t be on a silver platter. Stonebwoy was not nominated. He’s featured on songs that were nominated. Let’s not forget he is competing against other people who are also huge,” he stated during Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show."



“Even Stonebwoy himself, when Morgan Heritage’s song that featured him won best reggae song of the year, Grammy presented a certificate of participation to him and he posted it all over social media. What he stands to get is just a certificate of participation. As for that one Grammy will present it to him nicely. Let’s get it right. He has done well but he is not a nominee. It is step by step. I think he and his team should capitalize on the exposure he has gotten over the period,” he added.



