Chale wote street art festival to be held virtually

This has become necessary due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) wishes to inform the general public that this year’s edition of the popular annual street art festival, Chale Wote would be held virtually.

This has become necessary due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases and in compliance with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 26th update on the COVID-19 protocols for people to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of the pandemic.



Towards this end, management of the AMA and organizers of the festival have agreed that all lined up programs would be broadcast on virtual platforms such as social media and other online channels to enable all enthusiasts of the festival to follow the activities.



Furthermore, contrary to previous events and its associated large crowd there will be no outdoor activities that require in-person participation during this year’s event which commences from 13th August to 22nd August 2021.

The AMA wishes to use this opportunity to rally the citizenry to show interest in the event and support the various activities by participating through the online platforms. The Assembly is also urging all and sundry to follow the event’s social media handles and website for updates.



Chale Wote Street Art Festival is a Ghanaian-originated platform that brings together art, music, dance, and performance unto the streets.



This year’s edition of the festival marks ten (10) years of its existence since it was first launched in 2011 to promote the appreciation of diverse forms of art in Ghana.