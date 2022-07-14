Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa return to Ghana with eight students

Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa arrive in Ghana with eight high school students

American rappers, Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper, have returned to Ghana with about eight high school students from Chicago in the United States of America.



The artistes and the students are expected to stay in Ghana for a 10-day educational travel experience.



In an Instagram post shared on July 13, 2022, Vic Mensa highlighted “a year ago we had the idea to take a group of kids from Chicago to Ghana. There are some things about yourself that you can only understand by knowing where you come from.



“The musician added that “Our dream is to build bridges that cross the ocean of divide created by the transatlantic slave trade. Today we are one step closer to actualizing that dream.”

This comes after Chance The Rapper, in January, promised to return to the country with a “big group” in July.



On January 5, 2021, the American rapper arrived in Ghana for the first time to join his fellow Chicago rapper, Vic Mensa.



The two lived their best lives, visiting places and bonding with Ghanaians through music and sightseeing.



According to the rapper, the trip was both gratifying and eye-opening, "Accra, thank you, you saved my life,” said in his post.





ADA/BOG