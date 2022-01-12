Chance the Rapper reveals Ghanaian name

Chance the Rapper adopts Ghanaian name

Chance the Rapper calls himself ‘Nana’

Chance the Rapper explores Ghana



Ghana saved my life, Chance the Rapper



American rapper, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, better known as Chance the Rapper on January 10, 2022, disclosed his Ghanaian name.



According to the American producer and artiste, he is called ‘Nana Kofi Boa-Ampensom’ which is a typical name from the people of the Ashanti Region.



This revelation was made when a fan asked him what his Ghanaian name was because the rapper had identified himself as a Ghanaian in several posts and even called Ghana ‘the motherland’.

On January 5, 2021, the American rapper arrived in Ghana to join his fellow Chicago rapper Vic Mensa.



The two have been living their best lives, visiting places and bonding with Ghanaians through music and sightseeing.



According to the rapper, this trip has been both gratifying and eye-opening. "Accra thank you, you save my life,” said in his post.



