Chance the Rapper welcomed by local church his family built

American rapper Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, better known as Chance the Rapper on Sunday, January 9, 2022, visited a local church with Vic Mensa which he claimed was built by his family a long time ago.



The producer and artiste captured the moment the preacher he identified as Bishop Nkansah was sharing the sermon and disclosed that the Man of God knew his great grandmother.



According to him, his great grandfather was a Pan Africanist and a captain under Marcus Garvey and his family had built the Amazing Grace Christian Academy located in Accra.

The American rapper who arrived in Ghana on January 5, 2021, to join his fellow Chicago rapper Vic Mensa, has been living his best life as he is seen visiting places and bonding with his roots through music and sightseeing.



According to the rapper, this trip has been both gratifying and eye-opening and said in a post “Accra thank you, you save my life”.











