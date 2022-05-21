Charles Amoah finally returns to the airwaves

Undoubtedly one of Ghana’s finest Musician and Producer, Charles Amoah is set to grant his first media interview after a long period of silence, Purefmonline reports.

The legendary hitmaker of “Eye Odo Asem”, “Fre me” and many more, used this hiatus from creating new material and performances to looking at what he could contribute to the industry.



His return to Ghana from Germany began a period of strong advocacy (along with others) for the rights of Artists and all creative contributors in the industry. An era that birthed the importance of education and subsequent awareness for the need for the legal protection of copyrights for the ultimate survival of the industry.



Uncle Charles, affectionately called by younger musicians who accounted him for about two years as a Music Director on the TV3 hit reality show “Bands Alive” further expanded his contribution to the next generation by partnering with resource persons and organizations, like Goethe Institute to organize some much-needed educational programs and seminars as well.



The energetic “showman” who never fails to dazzle an audience with his stage excellence and energetic dance moves did not disappoint when he did a surprise appearance at the 2017 VGMA awards.



The excitement of the performance sparked rumors of his comeback to the music scene. But again, he retreated and the silence continued till now.



Having denied several media requests to share his experiences and perhaps what he has been up to, the Legendary Songwriter and Producer will on Friday, May 27, 2022 grant a much-anticipated media interview on the popular Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program with host, Hammer Nti.

However, we can confidently confirm he is officially set to release a new song titled ‘Simply the best’, which was produced and sponsored by Hammer Nti, host of ‘Hammer Time’ and it will be premiered on the same day of the interview, May 27, 2022.



Uncle Charles will amongst other things discuss his full return to doing music, Purefmonline.com can exclusively confirm.



Stay tuned! We promise to keep readers updated on this much-awaited interview.



Here is a peak of the trailer to the ‘Simply the best’ song as intercepted by Purefmonline.com.



