Charles Amoah releases ‘Simply the Best’

Undoubtedly one of Ghana’s finest Musician and Producer, Charles Amoah has released his much anticipated new single title ‘Simply the best.’ Purefmonline.com reports.

The legendary “Eye Odo Asem” hitmaker in the new song release which was first premiered on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program on Friday, May 27, 2022 touted that he imagines the ‘Simply the best’ song to be the number one sought after love song in the Country.



“This is the right time for me to be on the stage again. I imagine lovers using ‘Simply the best’ song as their wedding song and being the number one preferred love song in the Country.”



“Simply the best” song video was sponsored by Hammer Nti, host of ‘Hammer Time’ on Pure FM.

Watch the video of the much anticipated song below.



