Charlotte Oduro asks the LGQBTQ+ community to find their own planet

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Renowned Ghanaian relationship coach, Counselor Charlotte Oduro, has spoken out on her stance on LGBTQ+ infiltration in Ghana.

During an appearance on the United Showbiz show on Saturday, she advised that people interested in same-sex relationships should not bring their ideology to Ghana and compared such relationships to the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah in the Bible.



Oduro stated, "If you are interested in women, please don't bring them here. That's also how Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God. We are against it, and we will be against it.



“We like men and we like women, and that's the order in which God created the world. They should find a different world and go there, but we don't do that in this world.”



According to the counselor, she believes that God didn't create a man and a man, or a woman and a woman, to fall in love.



She went on to suggest that it takes a man to appreciate a woman as a woman, and it takes a woman to see a man and say, "Come on, this is the man that I want."

Her statement comes after a visit by Vice President of America, Kamala Harris, who urged Ghana's leaders to uphold the human rights of all individuals.



Harris emphasized, "I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and fighting for equality among all people, and that all people should be treated equally. This is an issue that we consider, and I consider to be a human rights issue, and that will not change.”





