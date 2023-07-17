Cheating is one of the most foolish acts men engage in – Mr Logic

Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic

Artiste manager cum entertainment pundit, Mr Logic has stated that cheating is one of the most foolish acts men commit.

According to him, men who cheat on their spouses derive nothing from it but rather regret it after realizing they have cheated on their girlfriends or wives.



Mr Logic made this claim on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by MzGee and this conversation was sparked by Adjetey Anang’s cheating controversy when he divulged in his recent memoir that he cheated severally on his wife.



“What make men cheat is our imagination; our thoughts. The moment we see a lady by sight, then we develop the thought. To be frank with you, there’s nothing a man gets from cheating. Cheating is one of the foolish acts but the thing is that you get to know you acted foolishly after engaging in it. You will realize that the thought drives you into the loss”, he stated.



As part of the engagement, Mr. Logic shared his view concerning why Adjetey Anang disclosed in his book that he on multiple times cheated on his wife.



In his opinion, Adjetey Anang should not have made such a revelation but suggested the best way the actor could have tackled the issue was to accept his mistakes and repent.



He went ahead to say that every woman a man has admitted to cheating on her would forgive the man but will never forget it.

“Adjetey Anang should have known that, after cheating, you should forgive yourself and repent. If you cheat on your wife or your woman, just understand that you were at fault, forgive yourself, and change. Because if you tell the lady, she would say she has forgiven you but I bet you, anyone who has cheated on his wife or woman and has confessed to the lady, I want you to know that the lady has not forgotten.



“I want Adjetey Anang to understand that his wife has not forgotten about his cheating scandal. It is still in her. Maybe because of the family, the kids, and some few things, she is trying to endure but if he tries cheating on her again, the marriage will go down”, Mr Logic explained.



Watch the video below:





