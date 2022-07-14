Check out AB Crentsil’s last message to musicians before his death

AB Crentsil

AB Crentsil died at age 79

The legendary Highlife singer was loved for his controversial songs



‘Consciously establish a robust fanbase to be successful in music’, AB Crentsil to musicians



It is an undisputed fact that many young and up-and-coming Ghanaian Highlife artistes look up to the late iconic Highlife singer, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, popularly known as AB Crentsil for inspiration in their music journey.



Kuami Eugene is one of the notable singers of the new generation of Highlife singers who has made public his admiration for AB Crentsil.



The ‘Moses’ singer was loved and adored for his controversial songs, energetic performances, lyrical prowess, and his willingness to mentor and assist new acts when called upon.



GhanaWeb brings to you the last public advice of the late AB Crentsil to young musicians.

In an interview with Joy News’ Becky at a highlife event in Accra in 2021, AB Crenstil shared some words of wisdom with young musicians looking forward to making it big in the music business.



According to him, musicians must make a conscious effort to create a robust fanbase by relating to them and by giving fans the best of themselves.



He said, “You must do all you can to create a relationship with your fanbase. You perform, and you have to perform good for people to like you. And your music must be reasonable and enjoyable. What I want to tell the younger ones is that they have to be very careful and plan well before they move.”



AB Crentsil died at the age of 79. His death was announced in the early hours of Wednesday, July 13, 2022.







