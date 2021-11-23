Check out Ayisha Modi's first post on Stonebwoy after unfollowing him on Instagram

Talent Manager, Ayisha Modi

Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy unfollow each other on Instagram

Ayisha Modi makes post on Stonebwoy after 32 weeks



Stonebwoy tours UK



After almost 32 weeks, talent manager, Ayisha Modi, well known as a top fan of dancehall musician Stonebwoy has made a post on the artiste.



Checks by GhanaWeb proved that the two who almost seemed inseparable had unfollowed each other on Instagram.



This came in as a surprise considering the unflinching love Ayisha better known as 'She loves Stonebwoy' showed the award-winning musician.



But, Ayisha in a post on November 23, shot down claims of bad blood between herself and the Bhim Nation boss, Stonebwoy, by congratulating the artiste for pulling off a successful show in London.

"It was all love and fun as history was made yesterday at the O2 Academy (Islington). The reigning Music King Stonebwoy thrilled fans with a wild performance on the first day of his Anloga Junction UK Tour ???????? The Music Hero filled the auditorium whiles some were outside meandering their way through to join the action.



"Congratulations BHIM BOSS, On your special day, I wish to tell you that you are the prince of our world in terms of music. May you always keep shining," she captioned a photo that captured Stonebwoy with his fans in London.



Reacting to the post, fans who were broken with by the rumors of their separation stated that they are finally at ease as a result of her recent post. This they believe is a confirmation that Stonebwoy is still in the good books of Ayisha.



Akorfa on Instagram wrote: "I’m glad you posted this mummy cos I was personally about to dm you to ask for the clarification of what I saw yesterday on people’s block saying you and your Son our BHIM President are having close door beef. God bless you for your support always ."



Another, Noxxie added: "If loyalty was a person...I pray the good Lord continues to strengthen your bond."



Also commenting on the post, a user named Andrew wrote: "Just like that, she squashed all the rumors. Respect."

Meanwhile, others who are still not convinced with Ayisha's sudden decision to hype the artiste posited that there is a storm in paradise.
















