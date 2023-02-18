0
Check out Christian Atsu’s last post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Christian Atsu Hatayspor.jfif Ghanaians mourn Christian Atsu

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many Ghanaians are in a state of mourning after the death of footballer Christian Atsu was confirmed death following a deadly earthquake that struck southern and central Turkey as well as western Syria, on February 6.

The incident trapped many people under the rubble, including Atsu.

Atsu was a sports personality who had a strong presence on social media at the time of his demise - specifically on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

GhanaWeb looks at the last posts the 31-year-old made on social media at tthe time of his death:

He incidentaly posted the same content across the three social media platforms on February 5, 2023, barely 24 hours before the earthquake occurred.

The caption read, “Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet @hatayspor.”

The posts was accompnaied by some images capturing his goals and the moment of victory, he sahred with his teammates.

Check out the posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christian Atsu (@chris_atsu)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



ADA/SARA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
