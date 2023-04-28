0
Menu
Entertainment

Check out Davido's reply to a fan who asked about Chioma’s whereabout

Davido And Chioma Ll Davido and wife, Chioma

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Afrobeats singer, Davido has replied to a fan who asked about the whereabouts of his wife amid rumours of him expecting a child with his second baby mama.

Recall that controversial blogger, Gistlover alleged that Davido is expecting a second child with his baby mama based in Atlanta.

The blogger further claimed that the marital issues between Chioma and the singer had been resolved by the family.

Amidst the rumours, a fan of the singer took to the comment section of one of his posts to inquire about Chioma’s whereabouts.

Chioma has been on a social media hiatus following the death of her son, Ifeanyi in 2022.

The fan wrote: “Where’s Chioma?”

To which the Timeless star replied: “She’s in her husband’s house.”

Check out the post below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs