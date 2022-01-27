Check out Dr Philipa Baafi in all her glory

A photo grid of Dr Philipa Baafi

Fans of gospel musician Philipa Baafi say 'they go dance' following news of their favourite musician becoming a medical doctor and also establishing her hospital in Accra.



Dr Philipa Baafi, who is a Physician Assistant, has taken the challenge to educate her social media followers on the causes and prevention of the common diseases that affect their health.

Philipa famed for her songs including ‘I Go Dance’, ‘Go High’, and ‘Nkwa’, has been juggling both jobs as she continues to sing and also care for the sick.



In the last few years, she has visited various regions in the country to offer assistance and education to residents on their health.



In her visit to Sekondi Takoradi last year, she wrote: "I am very happy that I get to do this - I get to bring healthcare to the doorstep of people. Sekondi (Western Region) #HowWellAreYou."



As the congratulations keep on pouring from all angles, GhanaWeb has put together 10 photos of the singer who is now a Physician Assistant.

