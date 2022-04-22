8
Check out Efia Odo's sheer dress at Kwesi Arthur's album launch

Efia Odo Nipple 4.png Actress Efia Odo

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Odo tops trends

Kwesi Arthur launches 'Son of Jacob' album

Efia Odo steps out in a sexy black outfit

Actress Andrea Owusu, better known as Efia Odo, on Thursday night stepped out in style to support her bestie, Kwesi Arthur during the private listening and launch of his 'Son of Jacob' album.

The highlight of the night was when sassy Efia, walked in with a see-through black gown with a high slit that served her legs. She was ushered into the venue with her male date who held her hand tightly.

The daring look of the actress expose her nipples and caused heads to turn with others condemning her choice of wardrobe.

Efia Odo last night had mad fun at the album listening with all the cameras on her.

As if that wasn't enough, she topped Twitter trends on Friday morning with critics rating and reviewing her controversial sheer dress.

Kwesi Arthur's much-anticipated 'Son of Jacob' album witnessed a host of celebrities at the private listening with his biggest fan, Efia Odo giving bloggers something to talk about for weeks to come.

Many have argued that the sheer dress exposed 'too much skin' and diverted all the attention from the album.

Now how will you rate this sexy look?

